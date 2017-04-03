Air India flies three Bangladeshi patients free to Mumbai for treatment





Kolkata: National carrier Air India has taken three Bangladeshi citizens suffering from a serious condition of muscular dystrophy, free of charge to Mumbai for

treatment from Kolkata. The three youngsters, accompanied by three family members, took yesterday's AI flight from here and would also return by an AI flight post-treatment free of cost, an AI press release said.



"The flight AI773 took off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport with six Bangladesh nationals among other passengers. The patients, suffering from a rare medical condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, were extended full support by way of wheelchairs and individual attendants. "Rosebuds were given to all the six passengers with a word of encouragement," the release said.



The three - Abdus (24), Rahinul (14) and Shorab (8) - had been diagnosed with the crippling disease at birth and their condition became known when their near ones pleaded with the Bangladesh government for their mercy killing, failing to continue their treatment due to financial reasons. Dr Alok Sharma, a neurosurgeon who specialises in treatment for neurological disorders, offered free treatment to the three patients at his hospital and research centre and thereafter a request was made to Air India for their free passage, the release said adding, the carrier's CMD Ashwani Lohani offered full support.



"We wish to thank Air India for its kind gesture of arranging the air travel for three patients of Bangladesh and for their return after initial treatment," said Dr Sharma. Earlier, the Bangladesh government and Bangladesh Human Rights Group had pitched in to ensure that the patients got visas and documents to travel to India for treatment.