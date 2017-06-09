Air India flight suffers tyre burst at Jammu, passengers safe

Jammu/New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India on Friday said that all 134 passengers on board its Delhi-Jammu flight were safe after the aircraft they were travelling on suffered a tyre burst on landing.

"Air India flight AI821 Delhi-Jammu which took off from Delhi today at 11.00 hrs experienced tyre burst while landing at Jammu airport at 12.15 hrs," an Air India official said in New Delhi.

"All 134 passengers on board are safe. All necessary procedures were followed and passengers were evacuated and taken care of."

According to the official, alternate travel arrangements were made for passengers who were to have travelled to Srinagar from Jammu on the same aircraft.

Local sources said that the runway at Jammu airport suffered damage due to the tyre burst incident.