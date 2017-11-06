Air India floats tender to buy three Boeing planes

New Delhi: Air India has floated a tender to finance the acquisition of three Boeing planes, including two aircraft that will be used for VVIP travel.

The delivery of the three B777-300 ER planes - aircraft with 342 seats for passengers - is scheduled to be completed in February next year.

Out of the three, two are to be acquired in January 2018 and those would be for the use of VVIPs.

The two planes will reportedly join the fleet generally used to carry the president, the vice president and the prime minister.

Air India had placed an order with Boeing for 68 aircraft in 2005 - 27 Dreamliners, 15 B777-300 ERs, eight B777-200 LRs and 18 B737-800s. The airline floated the tender through bridge finance.

Of these, the state-run carrier has already taken the delivery of 65 planes.