Air India's Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Mumbai





A Dubai-bound Air India flight from Calicut with 62 passengers on board was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a burning smell in the cockpit. The flight landed safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here at 12.50 pm, an airport official said.



The commander of the flight AI-937 operating on Calicut-Dubai route sought priority landing from the Mumbai air traffic control after there was a burning smell in the

cockpit though no smoke was detected, the official said. The Airbus A321 aircraft is currently grounded and a team of Air India engineering department is carrying out its inspection.



Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.

