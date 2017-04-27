Air India's Mumbai-Delhi-Osaka flight grounded for four hours



Representation pic

An early evening Air India flight between Mumbai and New Delhi, which was scheduled to move to Hong Kong as well as Osaka in Japan was on Wednesday grounded for around four hours due to a technical glitch.

"The flight has been delayed due to a technical glitch. The flight will now depart at 11.45 p.m.," an AI official said. The flight -- AI 314 -- originating from Mumbai and moving to New Delhi for onwards journey abroad was scheduled to depart at 7.45 p.m.

"We were earlier told that there was a technical snag. Airline's officials have told us that it was a hydraulic failure and that the aircraft will be replaced," a passenger on the flight told IANS.