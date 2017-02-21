Airport CCTV footage shows attack on Kim Jong Nam



Pictures released by the Royal Malaysian Police showing the North Korean suspects.. Pic/AFP



Kuala Lumpur: CCTV footage obtained by Reuters appeared to show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam being attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday last week by a woman, who is believed to have wiped a fast-acting poison on his face.

The grainy CCTV images showed Kim, heading for an automatic check-in counter in the airport departure hall. A woman approaches Kim from behind on the left and another – identified by Fuji as the Vietnamese woman, wearing a white shirt – walks rapidly up behind him from his right, before what appears to be a scuffle takes place.

In footage taken from another angle, the woman in the white shirt appears to lunge from behind and throw something over his head, locking her arms around him briefly. As the woman in white quickly walks away, the second woman also moves off rapidly in another direction.

Later footage shows the portly, balding middle-aged man stumbling, wiping his face, and seeking help from people while gesturing to his eyes before being escorted to a clinic.