Ajinkya Rahane's father runs car over 67-year-old woman, arrested

The Kolhapur Police have arrested Madhukar Rahane, 54, father of Indian cricket team's right-handed batsman Ajinkya Rahane, for running over an elderly villager and killing her, while speeding on the highway. The Rahanes had rushed the injured woman to the hospital, but she died during treatment.



Ajinkya's father has been booked for rash driving and for causing death by negligence. The deceased has been identified as Ashatai Dadasaheb Kamble, 67, a resident of Savitrinagar in Ichalkaranji.

Sources said Mulund resident Madhukar, his wife and two daughters were driving to Konkan from Mumbai via the NH 4 route. While passing through Kagal village, Rahane's vehicle rammed into Kamble, who was crossing the road.



“The woman was trying to cross the road. After reaching mid-way, she tried to jump from the divider. As she failed to do so, she decided to return, when Rahane's vehicle that was passing through the stretch, hit her. Since it's a highway, the car was travelling in high speed. Madhukar failed to apply the breaks on time and hit her,” said Audumbar Patil, senior inspector of Kagal police.

Patil said Madhukar rushed the wom­an to a local government hospital in critical condition. “She died during treatment on Thursday,” he said.



Madhukar has been booked under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

