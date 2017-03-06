Akhilesh government anti-farmer, Modi says in Varanasi



Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday charged the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh of being anti-farmer and having failed to implement the central government's schemes meant for the farming community.

"There is a government in Uttar Pradesh which has nothing to do with development. This government is anti-farmer. Why is it that farmers don't benefit from the Fasal Bima Yojana? Why they don't help farmers in distress," Modi said addressing an election rally at Rohaniya, on the outskirts of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party-ruled state government of discriminating when it comes to employment or implementation of schemes.

"Does any honest youth get employment in Uttar Pradesh?" Modi asked the crowd, saying "There is discrimination by the government. They see who is their own and who is not. In employment, the state government is cheating the youth of the state."

The Prime Minister also highlighted central government schemes, especially those for farmers, youth and women and said there was need to change the future of farmers.

He urged the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for a better future for the state and to "rid it of misrule" of SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.

"It is time to think about welfare of our youth so they prosper," the Prime Minister said.