The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister says his priority is to form a Samajwadi Party government again and he will take Mulayam Singh Yadav along; Congress wants to tie up with the party



Supporters of Akhilesh Yadav celebrate in Agra after the EC’s decision. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Having bagged the ‘bicycle’ symbol, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said he would take Mulayam Singh Yadav along, describing the ties with his father and the SP founder as “unbreakable”.

After Akhilesh met his father Mulayam at the latter’s residence, his second meeting after getting the bicycle symbol, Mulayam appeared to have softened his stand but his camp chose to avoid the media.

However, treading with caution, Akhilesh camp has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in case the EC’s decision is challenged there.

During the father-son meeting, Mulayam reportedly asked Akhilesh to retain about 40 candidates selected by his camp. “Over 90 per cent candidates in both the lists are common. We will finalise the list of candidates soon,”

Akhilesh told reporters during an informal chat at his Kalidas Marg residence.

He said at present his priority is to form Samajwadi Party government again and promised to take everyone along. “I will take Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) along...my relation with him is unbreakable,” he said.

“I was confident that I will get cycle. Little time is left. It’s a big responsibility and I will take everyone with us,” he said.

Cong wants alliance with SP

Efforts to form a “grand secular alliance” in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh went into top gear yesterday with the Congress declaring that it has decided to tie up with Samajwadi Party and the shape of the formation would be announced in the next two days.

“I am confident that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh,” AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters confirming the much talked about the tie up.

At the AICC briefing later, party coordinator for UP Meem Afzal spoke in similar vein. "Congress will have an alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The details of the arrangement will be announced in the next two days," he said.

Congress announcement came close on the heels of reports from Lucknow where SP chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said a decision on tying up with the Congress will be taken in a "day or two".