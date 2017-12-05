Akhilesh Yadav adopts village of child born in bank queue post note ban

According to Rajendra Chowdhary, chief spokesman of the state unit of the party, the party will now develop Anantpurwa village of the child in Kanpur rural as a "Samajwadi Vikas Gaon"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has adopted the village of "Khajanchi", a child born in a queue outside a bank soon after demonetisation, a party spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to Rajendra Chowdhary, chief spokesman of the state unit of the party, the party will now develop Anantpurwa village of the child in Kanpur rural as a "Samajwadi Vikas Gaon". All modern facilities would be brought to the village by the party, Chowdhary said.

The child was born on December 2, 2016, in a queue outside a bank in Jheenjhak, where his mother had gone to get the new currency notes, in the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to trash Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The ordeal of the mother was hyped by the then ruling Samajwadi Party as an "example of the troubles people have been put through due to demonetisation". Named "Khajanchi" (treasurer), the child's family was given a house under the Lohia Awas Scheme by the then state government.