In what is being seen as a reconciliatory move, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday met his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, with whom he has been fighting a bitter battle, and invited him to a party meet to be held next week.



Akhilesh Yadav and MulayamâÂÂSingh Yadav

The SP chief went to his father's residence to invite him to the October 5 national executive meeting, party MLC Sunil Singh Yadav said.

Though he did not elaborate on what transpired at the meeting - believed to be the first between the two in many months - it was being seen in the party as a reconciliatory effort by Akhilesh ahead of the crucial national conference. "Akhileshji met Netaji (Mulayam) to invite him for the meeting in Agra on October 5," the MLC said.

Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav were not invited to the party's state executive meet held here on September 23. Speculation was rife in political circles that the 77-year-old former chief minister was likely to announce a new outfit.