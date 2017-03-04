Akhilesh Yadav junks PM Modi's claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap



Akhilesh Yadav says he was not informed about the finding at all

Ghazipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday rubbished Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of ISI’s hand in the Kanpur train accident and alleged that the BJP is used to seeking votes by misguiding people.

“Our railway minister could not take care of Kanpur tracks and gave false report to the Prime Minister that ISI had damaged the tracks. I want to say that the incident took place in UP, at least I should have been informed about this...But no information... no truth in it,” he said at an election rally here.

Ghazipur is the Lok Sabha constituency of Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha.

The first train accident had occurred in Kanpur on November 20, killing 150 people, with another derailment taking place on December 28 and the two mishaps were later attributed to ISI operatives.

'Electric shock' after results

Modi said BJP's rivals SP, BSP and Congress will get “electric shocks” when the results of UP assembly elections are announced.

Modi's sharp riposte came in response to a remark by Yadav, who had asked him to touch an electric wire to see if current flows through it.

On the campaign trail, Modi has been attacking the Samajwadi Party government over “poor” power supply in the state, and also controversially accused it of discrimination in its distribution along religious lines, a charge rubbished by the Chief Minister.

“On March 11, election results will give an electric shock to SP, BSP and Congress,” he said.

“Akhilesh has dared me to touch an electric wire to find out whether power is really there or not. His new friend Rahul Gandhi, during his ‘khaat sabha’ at Madihan in Mirzapur, however, had touched the wire and told his party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there was nothing to worry as there is no power in the line,” Modi said.

“This is the acceptance of your new friend. Do I need to touch the wires anymore? Akhileshji, now people have spread such a current that will give shocks to SP, BSP and Congress on March 11,” he said.

The polls

The sixth phase of the polls in UP is today. Siswa, Nautanwa, Frenda, Paniyara and Maharajganj are going to polls in the penultimate phase-VI of the UP Assembly polls.

The first phase of the elections in Manipur also begins today. The first phase will cover 38 constituencies, and 168 candidates are contesting.