Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' inspired Bill Gates in 2017

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' inspired Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates this year. To end the year on a positive note, the 62-year-old, on Tuesday, put together a series of inspirational stories and tweets of things that happened in 2017.



He said, "There's no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress." Talking about the flick, Gates praised the fact it had educated audiences on the crisis, which sees one in 10 deaths in India linked to poor hygiene.

The movie deals with the menace of open defecation and is based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. The flick is Akshay's eighth Rs 100 crore grosser.

