Al-Shabaab kills 10 with car bomb in Mogadishu



People stand next to wreckage of vehicles after the attack. Pic/AFP

At least 10 people were killed when al-Shabaab Islamists drove an explosives-laden minibus into local government offices in the Somali capital Mogadishu today, according to the security ministry.

The minibus was rammed through a security barrier outside offices in the southern district of Wadajir, injuring nine people including the district's top government official. "More than 10 people died in the blast which was carried out by the Shabaab group and nine others are wounded," said security ministry spokesman Ahmed Mohamud Mohamed. Most of the dead were civilians, he said. "Security guards tried to stop (the minibus) but it managed to get in and the vehicle blew up," said a local security official called Omar Adan. The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab militants in a statement.