Alarming! 1 out of 6 teens in Mumbai's slums use tobacco, says study

A recently conducted study revealed that one of every sixth child in Mumbai's slums consumed tobacco. The study was done by doctors at R N Cooper Hospital. 183 students from Class VIII to Class X with a median age of 15 years participated in the study. It was titled, "Prevalence of Tobacco Consumption in School Going Adolescent Boys in Urban Slum of Mumbai."

Researchers further discovered that those whose father had higher education were more likely to consume tobacco. The research indicated that smokeless tobacco was most prominent than the type which is smoked. Teens mostly consumed Gutkha, which was followed by cigarettes, khaini, beedi and masheri.

According to The Indian Express, the study further observed that 6.6 per cent were regular tobacco users, 6 per cent used it occasionally, 2.2 per cent were past users and 2.5 per cent were experimental users. In all the researchers found that the 17.5 per cent of tobacco use was prevalent.

The research found an increase in tobacco use with teens up to 15 years of age with nearly 45 per cent respondents, who smoked purchased the tobacco themselves. 35 per cent acquired it from friends and 20 per cent from parents or siblings.

The study concluded that tobacco consumption among such age groups was a major issue, which was caused by many social, economic and political factors.

