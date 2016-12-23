Aleppo evacuations continue, 'last convoys' expected

Red Cross says it hopes to end the evacuation by night as more buses arrive



Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of rebels and civilians from the remaining rebel-held pockets of eastern Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west. Pic/AFP



Aleppo: Evacuations from rebel-held parts of Aleppo continued overnight with dozens of vehicles leaving the city and the operation likely to end today (December 22), aid workers said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is assisting in the evacuation, said yesterday that more buses and smaller vehicles were expected to carry rebels and civilians out of the city.

"We expect today to be the last convoys, the operation will continue all day and at night. If it goes smoothly, the evacuation will end tonight," said Ingy Sedky, the ICRC's spokeswoman in Syria.

Around 30,000 people have left one-time opposition stronghold of east Aleppo since yesterday, including the hurt and sick in critical condition, as per ICRC.

France, Britain push for sanctions on Syria

France and Britain are pushing the UN Security Council to ban the sale of helicopters to Syria and to impose the first sanctions over the use of chemical weapons in the five-year war.