Alert citizens catch auto driver wearing police uniform and badge in Vikhroli



Autorickshaw driver Mohammed Ijhaar is a resident of Vikhroli

The Vikhroli police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for donning the khaki while driving the three-wheeler. Alert citizens caught the driver and handed him over to the police. When questioned, the driver told the cops that he had assumed it to be a khaki uniform for driving an auto and that he had bought it for Rs 200 from a local market. The police are now trying to trace the vendor who sold it.

On April 18, residents of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli noticed an autorickshaw driver wearing the police uniform, complete with a badge that had 'Sadrakshnaay Khalnigarhnaay' written on it. They then caught hold of him and took him to the office of an NGO in the vicinity first. After a preliminary inquiry there, he was handed over to the police.

The driver, identified as Mohammed Ijhaar, is a resident of Vikhroli. "He told us that he had bought it from a Monday weekly bazaar in Tagore Nagar for Rs 200," said senior inspector Shreedhar Hanchate.

A police source said, "Mohammed also told the police that the vendor he bought it from had many such uniforms. The driver said that he needed a uniform to wear while driving the vehicle, and that he didn't know that a mere badge on the right-hand side made it a police uniform."

After conducting an inquiry, the Vikhroli police filed a first information report against him under Indian Penal Code section 170 (personating as public servant) and arrested him. "He will be produced in court on Friday. We want to find out from which vendor he bought it and check whether is there any racket going on.

We will also investigate whether Mohammed used the uniform to commit any offence," he added.