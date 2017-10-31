Alert cops rescue Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident victims in the nick of time

On their way back to Mumbai from Hyderabad, a 53-year-old garment trader, his wife and mother, met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when an unidentified vehicle hit their car from behind. Following the impact, the man lost control of the vehicle and it landed in the bushes along the road. Luckily, the Talegoan Dhabhade police reached the spot on time and rescued all of them. However, they have been grievously injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment in a Mumbai-based hospital.



When an unidentified vehicle hit the car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, it dashed into the divider and landed in the bushes next to the road

According to police, the injured have been identified as Satyanarayan Ramku Koyyadi, his wife Padma and mother Lakshmi. All of them hail from Hyderabad and currently reside in Chembur.

It's a miracle

A police officer said, "The accident took place around 2.30 am, but 30 minutes later some Khopoli residents informed us about it. It happened on the Mumbai lane near Ozardi village. When the unidentified vehicle hit Koyyadi's car, he lost control of it and dashed into the divider. Thereafter, the car landed in the bushes next to the road." The three of them were immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel and later shifted to Chembur-based ZEN Hospital.

Recalling the incident, Koyyadi said, "We were returning to Mumbai from our hometown Hyderabad after our Diwali vacation. It's a miracle that all of us are alive, but we have received grievous injuries in the incident." He further said, "When the car landed in the bushes, I started screaming for help, but no one came to our rescue. Even our phones were not working. Later, I broke one of the windows and managed to get out, after which I pulled the others out. The cops took us to MGM Hospital, where we received primary treatment. Both my legs have been fractured. My wife will have to undergo a surgery today."

