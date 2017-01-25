Alert Gorai residents rescue teen in Mumbai

A 16-year-old girl almost slipped into the wrong hands before alert citizens saved her. Suhani (name changed), who hails from Latur, came to Mumbai to visit her brother without informing her family members.

She boarded Latur Express and reached Dadar Railway station at platform number 6 on Monday at 8.30 am. She tried to contact her elder brother, who works in Dadar. "She kept calling her brother, but she got frightened as his number was out of coverage area. Scared, Suhani started crying on platform,” an officer from Gorai Police station said.

“One man in his 40s tapped Suhani’s back and asked her why she was crying. When she told he situation, he tried to console her and saying that he too hails from Latur. He took Suhani with him under the promise to find her brother,” the officer added.

Suhani accompanied him and reached Borivali and headed towards Gorai. The man asked Suhani to wait outside a Ferryboat ticket counter. But she sensed something suspicious and started crying. Some people noticed her and asked her why she was crying. They relayed the information to Gorai Police, who arrived to the jetty and nabbed him. The man, identified as Arun Mehta (41), has been charged for kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC.