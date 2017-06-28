Alert RPF nabs 21-year-old thief at Dadar railway station



Pramod Patil (right)

Cops on Tuesday nabbed a 21-year-old from Platform No. 4 of the Dadar railway station after hearing a commuter’s cry for help.

According to the RPF official, the incident took place when Sahyadri Express halted at the station. "Soon after, Railway Police Force (RPF) officials, who were stationed at the platform, heard some commotion inside the general coach of the express train," a source said.

"On noticing someone jump off the coach, two RPF staff immediately swung into action and ran behind the man. He was finally apprehended a few metres away," the source added. The police found a smartphone and Rs 22,000 on his person.

The accused, who has been identified as Jalgaon-resident Pramod Patil (21), had stolen the cash and phone from Pune-based Mateen Patel, when he was about to board the train.

The Dadar RPF later handed over the accused to the Government Railway Police (GRP). A case has been registered against him under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.