Alert youngsters ensure short-circuit in Byculla is fixed in 15 minutes

Firemen fix the lamppost in the early hours of Thursday. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A group of alert youngsters helped prevent a fire situation in Byculla on Thursday morning when they alerted the authorities on finding streetlight emitting sparks.

The youths, residents of Hasanbhai chawl on Dr Ambedkar Road, were hanging out on the footpath around 2.30 am when they noticed that a lamppost near them was flickering and making hissing sounds. One of the youths, Nikhil Achrekar said, "We were about to head home, when we heard the hissing sounds. We looked up to find that a streetlight was emitting sparks and the light kept flickering. We immediately alerted the fire brigade."

The youths who reported the faulty streetlight

Another youth, Sagar Shelar said, "Around five to six firemen arrived within a few minutes and they removed the electric fuse."

A fire official said, "It was a minor short circuit situation. It has been fixed."