Alia Bhatt releases a huge green sea turtle back into the sea at Dahanu

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt visited the Injured Sea Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Centre in Dahanu on Sunday afternoon to release a huge green sea turtle named Queen back into the sea.

The forest department said she interacted with officials and volunteers, and appealed to her fans present there to do their bit towards conservation of wildlife and environment. Dr Dinesh Vinherkar, who is associated with the centre, which comes under the Dahanu Forest Division and is supported by Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association, said, "We are thankful to Alia that she took the time and came all the way to Dahanu to release the green sea turtle into the sea."

"Celebrities coming and promoting the work is a huge positive, as it will help immensely in conservation of wildlife and environment," he added.