All eyes on parliament as government set to table Union Budget 2017



Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley giving final touches to the Union Budget 2017-18, at North Block in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/ PTI

All eyes are on the Parliament as the government is all set to table the Union Budget for 2017 today. Coming on the heels of demonetisation, the Budget is crucial for the Narendra Modi-led government as it battles to get the economy in order.

It's the first time that the Budget will be tabled on February 1 instead of the usual February 28. Also, for the first time, there will be no separate Rail Budget.

Experts say Arun Jaitley will, in all likelihood, offer modest tax concessions and ramp up spending to ease the pain caused by notes ban.

Updates

9:14 am: Budget 2017 copies reach Parliament.

9:11 am: Normally Parliament is adjourned on death of sitting MP, so chances are Budget can be postponed for a day. Speaker will decide, says Santosh Gangwar.

9:08 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee ahead of Budget 2017.

8:54 am: Arun Jaitley reaches Finance Ministry ahead of Budget 2017.

8:31 am: Due to the death of former union minister E Ahamed, Budget 2017 may be postponed by a day, say media reports.