All members of UNSC should follow rules: China on Azhar ban



Masood Azhar

Beijing: Reacting guardedly to India’s diplomatic protests over its move to block US resolution to list Pakistan-based JeM leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist, China yesterday hoped all members of the UN Security Council who are part of the anti-terrorism committee will follow rules.

“Will check on reports of India’s diplomatic protest,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told media here when asked about Thursday’s démarche by India over China putting a technical hold of US resolution in the 1267 Committee of the UNSC to designate entities involved in terrorism.

“China is a responsible member of the UNSC as well as a subsidiary organ. China has always been acting in accordance with UNSC resolutions and rules of procedure of its subsidiary organs. We hope that all members of the security council and its affiliation would follow the rules of the procedures,” he said.