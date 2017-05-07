All schools in Maharashtra ordered to place complaint boxes on premises



Representational picture

All schools, irrespective of boards and mediums, will have to place complaint boxes at easily accessible spots on their premises. Maharsahtra state issued a circular on Friday evening asking all schools to strictly follow the regulation. The box will be opened at the end of every week by the principal in presence of one student/teacher/parents and local police representative, so that all complaints can be addressed with immediate effect.

"As a part of steps taken to ensure safety of students from schools, complaint boxes will have to be installed by all schools in the state, irrespective of medium, board affiliation. Anybody should be able to put a complaint in the box anonymously and it has to be ensured by the school management that the complainant does not face any issues following the complaint. Complaints have to be resolved with immediate effect," state the exhaustive circular issued by the government.

Secretary of the school education department, Nand Kumar, said, "The circular has been issued for safety of girls and boys in schools. Home department has been taken into consideration to ensure support from local police."

Teachers, however, feel that the complaint boxes should be opened at different offices for effective resolving. Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji School, said, "If the complaints are going to be opened at the school level, it might not be dealt with complete justice. Instead, it should be opened by an education officer of a different jurisdiction."

"It is a good initiative. But, what kind of impact will it make? Such boxes have been introduced before. Moreover, the boxes are to be opened strictly in the presence of representatives from student, teachers, parents and police. Is that really feasible? We see a pathetic response even at a PTA meet," said a principal from a Ghatkopar school, on condition of anonymity.