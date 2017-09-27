All-women crew flies Air India's first direct flight from Delhi to Copenhagen

An all-women cockpit and crew flew Air India's inaugural flight for its direct operations between Delhi and Copenhagen from IGI airport in New Delhi at 2.30 pm, with 218 passengers on board.

Tuesday's Flight AI 157 was scheduled to arrive in Copenhagen at 6.45 pm (local time). The return flight AI 158 is scheduled to leave Copenhagen at 8.45 pm and reach Delhi at 7.35 am on Wednesday.

CMD Rajiv Bansal along with commercial director Pankaj Srivastava and other senior executives were present for the inaugural flight. Sweets were distributed and a cake was cut at the boarding gate after Bansal cut the ribbon for the first flight. The national carrier would be operating the flight to Copenhagen with a B-787 Dreamliner aircraft thrice a week - on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bansal said, "Air India is not just connecting Delhi with Copenhagen but... we are connecting all of India with the capital of Denmark."

Among its 44 international destinations, the national carrier operates flights to other European cities like Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Vienna, Madrid, Rome, Milan, London, Moscow and Birmingham.

The B- 787 Dreamliner aircraft has luxury features such as electronically dimmable windows, more seat pitch and recline, 35 cm personal LCD screen, and a one-touch technology that converts the seat into a 180-degree flat bed in business class.

