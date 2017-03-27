Allow us to build Ram temple, Subramanian Swamy tells Muslims



Subramanian Swamy

Patna: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday urged Muslims to hand over their part of the land in Ayodhya to help the construction of a grand Ram temple there.

"We will provide them land at another place for the construction of a mosque. It will strengthen the relationship between Hindus and Muslims," he said at an event here. Swamy insisted that a grand Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya, where a mob razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in December 1992.

He also claimed that both former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao wanted a Ram temple to come up at Ayodhya. The construction of a Ram temple was a matter of faith for Hindus and the community had every right to build it without further delay, he added.

"Rajiv Gandhi was the only true Hindu leader in the Congress and he wanted from the core of his heart that a Ram temple be built at Ayodhya." Swamy was addressing a Virat Hindu Sangam function. He said Narasimha Rao too wanted a Ram temple in Ayodhya.