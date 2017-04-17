Almost 70 children among 126 dead in Syria evacuee attack



The damage, a day after a suicide car bombing attack in Rashidin. Pic/AFP

Rashidin: Nearly 70 children were among 126 people killed when a suicide car bombing tore through buses carrying evacuees from besieged government-held towns in Syria, a monitor said yesterday.

Saturday's blast hit a convoy carrying residents from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya as they waited at a transit point in rebel-held Rashidin, west of Aleppo. At least 68 children were among those killed in the attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, updating a previous toll of 112 dead. At least 109 of the dead were evacuees, the Britain-based monitoring group said, while the rest were aid workers and rebels guarding the convoy.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, though the key Ahrar al-Sham rebel group denied any involvement. The government blamed "terrorists" – a catch-all term for its opponents.