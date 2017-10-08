After asking housing societies to start processing their own waste, BMC has now moved to the advanced locality managements (ALMs) of several areas to ensure that waste segregation and processing is carried out at these societies. A circular issued by Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner of the eastern suburbs, on Friday said that if an ALM doesn't actively participate in processing of wet waste at the source, the ALM could be de-registered.



Representational Image

"One of the pre-requisites for formation of ALM was segregation of garbage at the source. From this point of view, the role of the ALM should be reviewed and necessary steps shall be taken to ensure that they participate actively in this programme. If an ALM is found to be not taking interest in this programme, they should be de-registered and steps be taken to appoint a new ALM," the circular reads. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta also reiterated this at a review meeting recently.

A senior civic official present at the meeting, said, "We want ALMs to actively participate in this cause as they have been formed to bridge the gap between the residents and civic body. With their participation, we will get easy access to the residents and can educate them on what needs to be done to process waste at the source and what are the different methods available for it."

The circular further instructs ward officials to check the problems faced by bulk generators such as housing societies and hotels producing over 100 kg of waste.

Earlier, following the Central government's directives, the civic body had given an October 2 deadline to bulk waste generators like societies and establishments to process their waste. There are 5,304 bulk generators in the city. However, by October 2, only 470 housing societies came forward to set up waste processing units in their premises. The BMC has now extended the deadline to October 10.