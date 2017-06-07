Amal Clooney gives birth to twins, names them Ella and Alexander



George and Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (39) and Hollywood movie star George Clooney (56) became the parents of twins - a boy and a girl - on Tuesday, the first children for the celebrity couple that got hitched in 2014 in Italy.

"This morning, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," said George's publicist Stan Rosenfield in an email, adding cheekily, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Rosenfield did not say where the twins were born, but the couple have been spending much of their time in England, where they have one of several homes. They kept the pregnancy private for months, before it was confirmed in February by the actor's friend, Matt Damon.

George cancelled a visit to Armenia for a humanitarian event this past weekend, telling the organisers, "If I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."