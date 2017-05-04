E-paper

Amanatullah Khan suspended, Kumar Vishwas gets Raj charge

Amanatullah Khan
The Aam Aadmi Party yesterday suspended its Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had accused senior party leader Kumar Vishwas of being an "RSS-BJP agent" and plotting a coup in the party.

The move is seen as a compromise after Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.

The AAP has also set up a disciplinary committee to look into Khan's statements.

In the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting which lasted for three hours at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, a decision was made to give greater responsibility to Vishwas. "He (Vishwas) will be Rajasthan's party in-charge as the state goes to polls next year," said Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia.

