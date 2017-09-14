Amarnath attack mastermind among 2 terrorists killed in JK

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Ismail, the mastermind behind the July 10 attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained, a police official said. The encounter took place at Aribagh in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said police had specific intelligence input about the presence of foreign terrorists in the area and an operation was launched to neutralise them.

"We had information about the presence of two foreign terrorists, including Abu Ismail. Both have been neutralised and the bodies have been taken for identification," he said. Ismail was the mastermind of the 10 July attack on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The attack left eight pilgrims dead.