Amartya Sen, Shourie slam govt on demonetisation

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The note ban is an unguided 'missile' fired 'unilaterally' without adhering to democratic norms, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said during a talk in the city on Saturday, severely criticising the NDA government which was also targeted by former Union Minister and eminent journalist Arun Shourie who said the stick is being wielded here when black money is lying in foreign shores.

Sen also described demonetisation as a 'despotic action' which was taken in a hurry while Shourie said people do not know whether or not demonetisation would help control black money.

"Every now and then we get missiles fired by the government unilaterally. Demonetisation one fine morning is one such missile where there are reports coming in of hardships and suffering though it is not quite clear where the missile has landed," Sen said.

Shourie said, "Those who have black money, they keep it outside. This dengue mosquito is flying in Switzerland and you are wielding the stick here," he said, speaking at a literary festival. Shourie said an idea does not become valid just because people have voted for the government.