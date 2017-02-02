Amazing! This Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten hair



(Above and below) Ramadan Edwan in action. Pics/AFP

Ramadan Edwan, a Palestinian barber, uses fire in a hair-straightening technique.

Edwan's salon is located in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.

He is not the only one to use fire for styling hair. A barber in India uses an innovative technique to style customers' hair.

After pouring flammable powder and liquid on the hair of his customer, he proceeds to set it ablaze with the aid of a lighter.

The man then uses two combs to cut and style the hair while it's still on fire and continues working until he's satisfied with his client's new look.

His unusual hair cutting and styling technique attracts a huge crowd, who watch him in action.

There have also been reports of some barbers in India, who use candles to burn their customers' hair in style.