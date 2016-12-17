Amazon, Microsoft workers join pledge to oppose Muslim registry



(L-R) Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Larry Page of Alphabet and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg with Mike Pence and Donald Trump during a meeting at Trump Tower on Tuesday. Pic/AFP



Houston: Some employees of Microsoft and Amazon.com have joined their peers in Silicon Valley in pledging to never help US President-elect Donald Trump in his reported plan to register and create a database of all Muslim immigrants.

A group of Silicon Valley technologists, engineers, designers and executives have signed an online pledge stating that they will refuse to participate in data collection that can be used to discriminate against Muslims in America.

The "never again" pledge, which has drawn more than 1,300 signatures as of Thursday, invokes a history of genocides carried out, at times, with the cooperation of businesses in identifying victims, the Seattle Times reported. The signatories said they would "refuse to participate in the creation of databases of identifying information for the United States government to target individuals based on race, religion, or national origin".

The open letter is a response to the election of Trump, and particularly his campaign-season call for a mandatory registry of Muslims living in the US.

In addition to dozens of people who identify themselves as employees of Microsoft or Amazon, signatories include employees of Google, Apple, IBM, Oracle, and a slate of other technology firms.

1,300

Signatures on the 'never again' pledge