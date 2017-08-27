Ambani's celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood celebs

Amitabh Bachchan at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Antilla

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence on the first day of the festival. The celebration was attended by top shot Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra. In fact, this one of the rare parties where the three Khans were spotted together.

Star kids like Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan too were spotted at the Ambani’s Ganpati celebration. Praful Patel, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya Thackeray, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali too took the blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Nita Ambani, Anjali Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai

Harbhajan Singh at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray
Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray

Dressed up in traditional wear, the star guests at the Ambani's Antilla looked drop dead gorgeous during the celebration. The event was nothing less than a lavish get together for celebrities, politicians and sports stars. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai


Salman Khan at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai


Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilla in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too were spotted at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan 

Jhanvi Kapoor at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai

Praful Patel at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilla in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra attended the celebration with mother Madhu Chopra

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Ahmed Khan with his family at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

