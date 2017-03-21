Ambedkar Jayanti preparations: Shiv Sena accuses BJP of 'hijacking' its responsibility



Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

It seems that all is not well between the BJP and Shiv Sena as far preparations for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti is concerned. Recently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review preparedness of the event to be held on April 14 at Chaitybhumi in Shivaji Park, but excluded newly appointed Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar from it. However, this did not go down well with the Sena, which said that BJP was trying to take the credit for organising an event, which was primarily the BMC's responsibility.

Targeting the CM, Mahadeshwar said, "The civic body has been organising both the Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahaparnirvan Divas (death anniversary) events for the past several years. The state government is trying to unnecessarily jump into BMC's jurisdiction and take credit for the event."

When contacted, Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav said, "Earlier we had put forward a demand to declare both Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahaparnirvan Divas as dry days. If the state government is serious about doing something then this long-pending request should be implemented."