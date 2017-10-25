A 32-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday after strangling to death a 20-year-old woman, with whom he was allegedly having an extra-marital affair. The murderer has been identified as Natram Chandrabhan Verma, a resident of Kansai village in Ambernath who worked as a labourer, and the woman as Aachal Mahale, a resident of Diva and an employee with a private company.



Natram Verma

After killing Mahale, Verma sent a message to her family, telling them that she was dead and that he was going to commit suicide. The murder and suicide emerged after the family went to his residence in Ganesh Chowk to get Mahale's body.

Strangled her first

A officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said, "During the primary investigation, we found out that he was having an extra-marital affair with the girl. Verma came to Ambernath a month ago to work as a labourer, while Mahale had been in Diva for the last three months. A few days ago, when she came to meet him, he strangled her with his hands and later committed suicide by hanging from a nylon rope at his residence."



Officers from Shivaji Nagar police station bring out the two bodies from the Ambernath residence of Natram Verma. Pic/Navneet Barhate

N Kinjale, assistant police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said, "He also sent the address [of his house] in the message for her family members, so that they could come and take her body. The family reached the spot and informed the police. Along with the message, the accused also called one of Mahale's relatives. The reason behind the murder and suicide is not clear yet."

Found decomposed

"Both the dead bodies have been sent to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, and once the medical procedures are done, the bodies will be handed over to the families. The woman's body was found in a decomposed state, which raises the doubt whether he killed her two to three days ago. Fearing he would be booked for murder, he committed suicide," said Kinjale. A case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

15

Approximate number of months the two had been in a relationship

