Ambulance carrying 40 cartons of liquor instead of patients seized

Greater Noida: Instead of patients, an ambulance was used in Greater Noida for transporting liquor illegally. The police last night seized 40 cartons of liquor which were being smuggled into Uttar Pradesh from Haryana in the ambulance near Kheda village underpass in Greater Noida.



Circle Officer Dilip Singh said the Rabupura police has arrested two persons who were in the ambulance and impounded the vehicle. During interrogation, the accused, identified as Manoj and Murli, revealed that they were using the ambulance to smuggle liquor for the last few months.