On a day disaster of such magnitude occurred, why was the ambulance EMS (Emergency Medical Service)-108 outside Elphinstone Road station not functional, simply standing, with no doctor or paramedic inside? This is the question commuters are asking.

The ambulance on the south side of the bridge remained locked with no doctor or paramedic around during the mishap

Ambulances from other locations had to be rushed to the site, and until those arrived, commuters and locals had to move the injured to the main road.

Help under lock and key

"On the south side of the bridge, there is a parking space for ambulance; one is always stationed there. It is not clear why it was not used this morning. Had a doctor or a paramedic been readily available, some lives could have been saved in the golden hour," said a local.

A commuter said people had to carry the injured to the main road after the accident, and had the ambulance been operational, the medical equipment inside the vehicle could have come in handy.

When mid-day visited the site two hours after the incident, it found the vehicle still standing at the spot, locked, with civic officials using it as a help desk.

'Prompt response'

Senior project consultant for EMS Dilip Jadhav said drivers and doctors were always available in these ambulances and he had no idea why this one was not used yesterday.

"We were, however, prompt once we were informed of the accident. We received the first call at 10.47 am, and our ambulances from other spots were on the way by 10.52 am to reach the site for rescue work. Twelve ambulances were used to shift 16 victims," he added.

16

Number of victims shifted to the hospital

