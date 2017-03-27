American Ian Grillot, who took bullet for NRI Srinivas Kuchibhotla, gets 100,000 dollars



India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna gives Ian Grillot the $100,000 cheque. PTI

Houston: A 24-year-old American, who took a bullet for an Indian, has been honoured as 'A True American Hero' by the Indian-American community in Houston, which raised $100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown Kansas. Ian Grillot, who was injured when he tried to intervene in the shooting by a Navy veteran, targetting Indians at a bar in Olathe, Kansas last month, was given the honour at the 14th annual gala of India House Houston here.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla (32) was killed and his colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured in the shooting. "On behalf of the Indian-American community in Houston, India House recognised this selfless act beyond the call of duty and has extended the community's gratitude to Grillot by helping him buy a house," said a statement posted on the India House Houston Facebook page.