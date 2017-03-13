Amit Shah to decide UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur CMs



BJP president Amit Shah gestures as he arrives to address a press conference to celebrate party’s victory in the assembly elections, at the party head quarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will take the final call on the names of new Chief Ministers for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur after central observers, being sent to the states, hold meetings with local MLAs, it was announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Board here, Union Minister J.P. Nadda said BJP leaders M. Venkaiah Naidu and Bhupendra Yadav will go to Uttar Pradesh as observers.

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party leader Saroj Pandey have been named observers for Uttarakhand.

Power Minister Piyush Goyal and National Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe have been sent as observers to Manipur.

"We will hold the meetings soon after Holi," Nadda said.

"Party President Amit Shah has been tasked to decide the Chief Ministers from the party in all the states after seeing the reports that the observers send," he said.

The BJP Parliamentary Board also passed a resolution condemning Saturday's attack on CRPF personnel that left 12 troopers dead in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.