Amitabh Bachchan to release pictoral biography of Union Minister Praful Patel



Praful Patel



Patel flies high

The phrase, "It doesn't get bigger than this", can aptly be applied to the upcoming release of a pictorial biography of NCP leader and former Union Minister of Aviation, Praful Patel. To be held later this month at the NSCI's Dome, the event, followed by cocktails and dinner, will feature some of the biggest names in Indian public life, like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, (as chief guest), Amitabh Bachchan, (who will release the book), and Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray as guests of honour.



Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray

"A pictorial biography based on my life's journey has been compiled by a few of my well-wishers," said the suave industrialist-cum-politician, by way of a 'save the date'.

As for the name of the tome, what could be more apt than 'Udan'? Yes, alluding to his years as the emperor of India's skies (and airports), that's what the book is called.



Poonam Bhagat Shroff and Jaidev Shroff

Stylish, as always

It's good to hear that art patron and fashionista Poonam Bhagat Shroff is getting along in her life, stoically refusing to be cowed down by the ups and downs of recent times. Last week, the attractive estranged wife of business tycoon Jaidev Shroff, is said to have hosted a birthday party for their child and as usual, it was said to have lived up to the high standards that she is known for. "Poonam, her mother Rajni Bhagat and her sister Sheetal Mafatlal are all celebrated for their artistic talent. Every thing they do, whether it is sending a basket of fresh mogras from their garden or home-made prasad during festivals, it is always exquisitely presented," says a society insider.

"For the last couple of years, the Shroffs have been hosting their kid's birthday at Mayfair in Prabhadevi, where they book all the rooms; and this year too, it was held here and was one of the best organised events with an emoji theme and many creative games and contests," she says, adding, "Also, the fact that Jaidev's company Bombay Burmah is enjoying an exceptional winning streak at the stock exchange, makes their well wishers hope that things are settled more amicably between the two."



Nikki Bedi and Sir Richard Branson

Bedi with Branson, and the entrepreneurial spirit

"I was interviewing Sir Richard Branson about what it takes to pitch to be an entrepreneur and what VOOM can do to help thousands of people with ideas, etc," says erstwhile Mumbaichi mulgi, the London-based Nikki Bedi, who besides hosting popular talk shows for BBC Radio, also hosts a Virgin podcast called VOOM, which is part of the flamboyant entrepreneur's evangelist enterprises.

"I interview amazing business people...CEOs & founders... in the same studio as a start-up...the big companies have included Shazam, WeTransfer, FarFetch, etc, and they talk authentically about what it takes to be an entrepreneur," she said between shows.

"The session was held in an uber trendy east end of London warehouse space, in front of media and an audience, to kick off a nationwide competition for young businesses to pitch to Sir Richard and potentially win funding for their idea and company," she added. Is the famous serial entrepreneur really as committed to nurturing entrepreneur spirit as reported?

"Yes," says Bedi, adding, "His big thing is how important small businesses are for our economy, and post Brexit, it will be more important than ever."

And yes, he doesn't love saying, "you're fired", as much as you know who across the pond does, we're guessing.



Harsh Goenka, Kumar Mangalam Birla

Love thy neighbours

At one time the iconic Usha Kiran, Mumbai's tallest skyscraper, had been known as the building with the most number of high-profile residents. To be sure, the likes of Dhirubhai Ambani, Adi Godrej, Shyam Ahuja and actresses Shobhana Samarth and Tanuja amongst others, were glamorous enough.

But today, that mantle could be rightfully claimed by Il Palazzo, the building on Malabar Hill, where the late Vinod Khanna resided. One of the things that emerged in the aftermath of the sad passing of the much-loved star politician, was how many famous people had been neighbours of his. From the likes of Harsh Goenka, Sunil Alagh, Sameer and Radhika Kaji, diamond magnate Dilip Kumar Lakhi (who purchased Cadbury House for Rs 350 crore as his office), to industrialist Saket Kanoria, to the fact that until quite recently, the apartment block was home to ace investment banker and head of KKR, Sanjay Nayar and business magnate Kumar Mangalam Birla, it appears to be an assemblage of the city's best and brightest. And along with his legion of fans, Khanna's high profile neighbours could be seen bidding adieu to the star.



Hemant Oberoi

Star turn out

Word comes in that it's been quite a star turnout at Hemant Oberoi's newly opened eponymous restaurant at BKC. Starting with Rishi Kapoor, guests included the likes of cricket legend and noted foodie Sachin Tendulkar, who dropped in for some nosh with wife Anjali, in the first week of the eatery's opening.

Sources say that what goes in its favour, is the restaurant's high ceiling, which ensures that there is no carry over of sound; such a relief in these days of minimally decorated and thus noisy restaurants. But, apparently, the whole plated concept does not really work, say other diners. "How does one share portions of carefully presented artichoke or shrimp?"



Sachin Tendulkar and Rishi Kapoor

And what of the legendary Camembert Dariole, that had eared itself a following, from its days at the Zodiac Grill under Oberoi's watch? "Yes, we were informed that there is a similar dish on the menu and diehards were seen digging in to it." Interestingly, the restaurant is pitched not as 'fine dining' but as 're-fined dining'. Nice.