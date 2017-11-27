Ammunition seized from arms dealer's rented Kolkata house

Arms and a large cache of ammunition were seized on Sunday during a raid on rented accommodation of suspected arms dealer Monotosh Dey who was arrested by the Special Task Force

Arms and a large cache of ammunition were seized on Sunday during a raid on rented accommodation of suspected arms dealer Monotosh Dey who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police along with two suspected members of Bangladeshi militant organisation, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a front for Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent. "We have seized a country made revolver and a 9 mm pistol along with a large cache of ammunition during the raid at Dey's rented accommodation in the Raghunathpur area of Bashirhat," a police officer said.

According to STF, two sealed packets containing 25 cartridges each along with 10 cartridges for 9 mm pistols were seized during the raid and 25 other cartridges of various types were also seized. Dey was arrested on Tuesday along with Shamsad Mia alias Tanveer alias Tushar Biswas and Riaz alias Riazul Islam from Bangladesh. Both are members of Ansarullah Bangla Team that is closely related to the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.

Dey alias Mona Da was suspected to be an arms dealer from North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat and according to police, the ABT members were trying to purchase arms from him. All three of them were produced in the city sessions court which had sent them to 14 days police custody till December 5. Three days after the arrest of two suspected members of ABT, Bangladeshi Mohammad Sahadat Hossain who helped them cross over to India illegally was arrested on last Friday.