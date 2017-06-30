Amruta Fadnavis inaugurates tree plantation drive by NAREDCO Maharashtra in association with state g



Amruta Fadnavis

NAREDCO Maharashtra in association with state govt will plant 1 lakh saplings as a part of the State Government's goal of planting four crore trees in 2017.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Niranjan Hiranandani, President NAREDCO Maharashtra and Rajan Bandelkar, Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra will inaugurate the 'Tree Plantation Drive' by the body in Mumbai.

With the rise in global warming and alarming pollution levels, NAREDCO Maharashtra is fuelling Van Mahotsav, an annual week-long tree planting festival celebrated across the country. We welcome you to be a part of our efforts to relieve our city from the clutches of increasing pollution.