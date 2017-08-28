Amruta Fadnavis sings national anthem at Pro-Kabaddi League



Amruta Fadnavis

If there is any single transformation in the city of Mumbai, it is that of Amruta Fadnavis, the attractive banker wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is fast emerging as an articulate and high-profile personality in her own right. From engaging with worthy causes to an active presence on social media, she appears to be omnipresent.

The weekend saw her singing the National Anthem at the Pro-Kabaddi League featuring a match between Ronnie Screwvala's UMumba and the Jaipur Pink Panther team owned by Abhishek Bachchan. "Let's support this true game of India!" she had instagrammed after the event, adding, 'Thank u @neeta_lulla for the lovely saree!' We agree, the saree (and its wearer) looks lovely.