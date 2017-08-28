Amruta Fadnavis sings national anthem at Pro-Kabaddi League

By Malavika Sangghvi | Mumbai | Posted 28-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Amruta Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis

If there is any single transformation in the city of Mumbai, it is that of Amruta Fadnavis, the attractive banker wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is fast emerging as an articulate and high-profile personality in her own right. From engaging with worthy causes to an active presence on social media, she appears to be omnipresent.

The weekend saw her singing the National Anthem at the Pro-Kabaddi League featuring a match between Ronnie Screwvala's UMumba and the Jaipur Pink Panther team owned by Abhishek Bachchan. "Let's support this true game of India!" she had instagrammed after the event, adding, 'Thank u @neeta_lulla for the lovely saree!' We agree, the saree (and its wearer) looks lovely.

Trending Video

Watch Video: A tribute to real-life heroes: Mumbai Traffic Police

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply