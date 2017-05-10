Mumbai Crime: Andheri man convicted of wife, colleague's murders over suspected affair

44-year-old Shyam Inchal, a resident of Saki Naka, Andheri East, was convicted by a sessions court on Tuesday for murdering his wife Seema Inchal (30) and a colleague, Rajendra Rane (40), who attempted to save her, during the act. 30-year-old Mitesh Ghonge, another colleague, who Shyam suspected of having an illicit affair with his wife, is a key witness in the case and survived with minor injuries.

According to The Times of India, the incident took place on January 7, 2013, at Shyam's residence. The accused, deceased Rane and witness Ghonge were all employed in a a Wadala-based club's marketing department.

Shyam Inchal's defence has vehemently denied that he committed the murders. The court learnt from Ghonge that he received a call from Shyam on the day of the incident, who asked him why he had called his wife since he had seen his missed call on her phone. Shyam Inchale further told Ghonge that he hadn't given his wife's phone number to any colleague and asked him to meet him at his residence. Ghonge went there accompanied by Rane since he suspected something wrong.

Shyam met Ghonge at a bus stop near his home, where he enquired how Ghonge got hold of his wife's number after which the latter told him that she had given him the phone number. Shyam then took both Ghonge and Rane in his car to his house and reached at 6:30 pm.

Shyam Inchal's wife Seema, was serving their children food when the trio arrived. Inchal then proceeded to tell his children to exit the house and then slapped his wife and took her to the kitchen. Both Ghonge and Rane, who were seated at the hall heard an argument between the two. They decided to run inside when she suddenly screamed and found Inchal stabbing his wife multiple times. On attempting to intervene, both of them were attacked by Inchal. Rane collapsed after getting stabbed in his chest and stomach. Inchal eventually calmed down and opened the door after pleading from Ghonge, following which he informed the police, who arrested him. Ghonge was hospitalised for his injuries.

The quantum of sentence for Shyam Inchal will be decided by the court on Thursday. He has been found guilty of murder and voluntarily causing hurt for which the maximum sentence is death and the minimum is life imprisonment.