Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister's son dies in Hyderabad road accident



Representation pic

Son of a Cabinet Minister of Andhra Pradesh died in a road accident in Hyderabad early Wednesday, police said. Nishit Narayana (22), son of Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, and his friend Raja Ravi Varma (23) died when the Mercedes Benz SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a pillar of Hyderabad Metro.

The accident occurred on Road Number 36, Jubliee Hills, a posh locality, around 3 a.m. Police said though the air balloons had opened, such was the impact of the collision that the duo sustained critical injuries, resulting in their death. Police suspect that the car was being driven at a high speed. It was not clear who was driving the vehicle.

Narayana's family members rushed to Apollo Hospital, where the bodies were kept. The Minister, who was on a visit to London, is rushing back. Telangana's Irrigation Minister Harish Rao also visited the hospital and consoled the family members. P. Narayana is the Head of Narayana Group of Institutions and he was inducted into the cabinet of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2014. His son had recently taken over as the Director of the group.

This is the latest in a series of accidents in recent years involving children of VIPs. Sons of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, former ministers Babu Mohan and K. Venkat Reddy and veteran actor and BJP leader Kota Srinivas Rao were killed in different accidents in and around Hyderabad.