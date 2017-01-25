Angry rickshaw driver drags woman for several metres in Hyderabad



Representational picture

A 25-year-old woman was hit and dragged several metres by an angry auto rickshaw driver at Attapur road, Hyderabad. According to a report by India Today, the incident happened on Tuesday morning around 8:30 am.

The woman apparantedly engaged in an argument with the auto driver, after being hit by him, while she was standing on the road side. The woman has been identified as one Shabana. The whole thing happened in the presence of a crowd of people in an auto stand on a crowded street.

She was later admitted to a nearby local hospital for treatment.

A passerby had filmed the entire incident with the video going viral. The police are on the process of identifying the culprit with the help of this video.

According to police sources, the woman was holding an iron rod between the driver and passenger seat, when the driver during the argument suddenly started the rickshaw and dragged her for about 100 metres. He later stopped the vehicle and fled from the spot.