Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi's Lt Governor

New Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi here.

Baijal was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini at the Lt Governor's office.

Baijal, a 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.

In his long career of 37 years, the former senior bureaucrat held several eminent positions, including Union Home Secretary, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Airlines, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Joint Secretary and Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.